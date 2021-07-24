Woman shot in parking lot of bar in Springfield Township, police say

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of a bar in Springfield Township early Saturday morning, police say.

Springfield Township Police say they responded to a call to House Joint Bar around 2:30 a.m. for a person shot.

Officers say they located a female victim who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of what police say is a non-life-threatening injury.

Witnesses told police two unknown men were fighting in the parking lot of the bar. Shots were fired during the fight, striking the victim.

Police have no information regarding suspects at this time.

The incident is still under investigation, and if anyone has any information, contact the Springfield Township Police Department at 729-1300.

