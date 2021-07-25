Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame inductees announced

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s music community came together Saturday afternoon to honor some of the greatest Black artists the city has ever known.

The Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame was announced Saturday at the new Icon Music Center. It is set to open next summer.

Four founding inductees were named. Otis Williams, Bootsy Collins, The Isley Brothers and the late Dr. Charles Fold all received a star on the Walk of Fame.

“I am more excited about this than I was when we went to the Grammys, and we won it. Don’t get me wrong, that was a wonderful, beautiful experience, but when people in your own home recognize you for the works that you have done, there’s nothing better,” said Late Dr. Charles Fold.

The walk of fame is expected to open next year before the annual Cincinnati Music Festival that was canceled this and last year due to COVID-19.

Many said the event and the venue were both well worth the trip downtown.

“I really appreciate that we’re bringing some black music to the banks and that we’re opening up an avenue for African Americans to enjoy the banks,” said attendee Kamaria Tyehimba.

