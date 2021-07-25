Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame inductees announced

The Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame was announced Saturday at the new Icon Music Center. It...
The Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame was announced Saturday at the new Icon Music Center. It is set to open next summer.(WXIX)
By Ken Brown
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s music community came together Saturday afternoon to honor some of the greatest Black artists the city has ever known.

The Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame was announced Saturday at the new Icon Music Center. It is set to open next summer.

Four founding inductees were named. Otis Williams, Bootsy Collins, The Isley Brothers and the late Dr. Charles Fold all received a star on the Walk of Fame.

“I am more excited about this than I was when we went to the Grammys, and we won it. Don’t get me wrong, that was a wonderful, beautiful experience, but when people in your own home recognize you for the works that you have done, there’s nothing better,” said Late Dr. Charles Fold.

The walk of fame is expected to open next year before the annual Cincinnati Music Festival that was canceled this and last year due to COVID-19.

Many said the event and the venue were both well worth the trip downtown.

“I really appreciate that we’re bringing some black music to the banks and that we’re opening up an avenue for African Americans to enjoy the banks,” said attendee Kamaria Tyehimba.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 Investigates: How will Ohio pay for extended unemployment benefits?
Will $300 weekly unemployment benefits return in Ohio?
A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
ODH: Ohio residents may have been on same plane as passenger with monkeypox
Prosecutors recently busted a check fruad scheme targeting banks including Fifth Third Bank in...
Large, sophisticated check fraud scheme busted by Hamilton County prosecutors
Mykiara Jones was pronounced dead shortly after a medical helicopter flew her to Dayton...
‘Unsafe and dangerous’: Health district received complaint about water park same day teen died
Keyanta “Tay” Gardner (left) and Christian “Boog” Beasley (right)
2 face murder indictments in New Richmond man’s homicide

Latest News

Protesters gathered at the Florence Aquatic Center Saturday in an attempt to save the pool from...
Protestors gathered in an attempt to save the Florence Aquatic Center
Farmers Dana and Matt Furrow say they can’t believe the damage to their crops the recent heat...
Summer heat hurting upcoming Christmas tree crop
Community meeting focuses on reducing Cincinnati’s gun violence
Community meeting focuses on reducing Cincinnati’s gun violence
Kings Island Grand Carnivale kicks off
Kings Island Grand Carnivale kicks off