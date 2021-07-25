Demonstrators gather outside Crossroads Oakley for ‘Pop-up Pride’ event in response to controversial guest speaker

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Several demonstrators gathered outside of the Crossroads Church location in Oakley for a ‘Pop-up Pride’ event after a controversial speaker spoke to church-goers on Sunday, July 18.

Director of Policy with Center for Christian Virtue David Mahan spoke to the audience as part of a series of services where a guest speaker will speak about a specific topic each week.

On Sunday, Mahan spoke to the audience regarding his stance on gender identity and transition.

“We are hosting a demonstration as a response to the Crossroads sermon from last Sunday, which was primarily talking towards transgender people and transgender youth in which they made a lot of hurtful comments about transgender youth and transgender people,” Co-organizer of the event Jack Crofts said. We came out here to show our support for the LGBTQ community and also to hold Crossroads to account to what they’ve said and get them to solidify their viewpoints.”

Crossroads released a statement Sunday morning saying before the regularly scheduled sermon:

“We understand why there are protestors here this morning, and we’re sorry for our actions that led to this. We respect them, and our goal is not to interrupt them. We hope we can transcend the norm to listen to and love one another going forward.”

Crossroads church had not taken a public stance on this before, and the Senior Pastor says Mahan’s words do not outline a stance from Crossroads.

During this Sunday’s service, Lead Pastor Brian Tome addressed the audience with a statement:

This past week we have heard from a wide range of people who are hurt. Those from the LGBTQIA+ community, those who have friends in the LGBTQIA+ community, teachers who didn’t feel supported, and last but not least, those who are upset that we seem to be apologizing for everything that was said and being weak and afraid of ‘cancel culture.’ As you know, our community’s unique, and that we go to the scriptures for how life is best lived. We do this in a transparent and respectful way. Of all the mistakes I made last week, the biggest was I didn’t say this, ‘We love people in the LGBTQIA community, and that wasn’t clear last week. I’m sorry. Please forgive me. That is on me. God loves all people.”

