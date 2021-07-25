Dry stretch ahead with hot temperatures and lower humidity

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It looks like our rain chances end this evening for most of the Tri-State. Conditions will remain partly cloudy and mild overnight. Lows will bottom out in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Get set for a dry stretch that will last into Thursday early morning. Humidity levels will drop off again behind the front. Monday starts with a few clouds and a chance for a spot shower, but skies will clear throughout the day. Monday afternoon will be sunny and hot with highs around 90.

Expect normal to delightful humidity levels Monday through Wednesday with a jump upward Thursday and Friday ahead of and near the next cold front. Then it is back to pleasant conditions next Friday night.

