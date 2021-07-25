Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Dry stretch ahead with hot temperatures and lower humidity

By Olga Breese
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It looks like our rain chances end this evening for most of the Tri-State. Conditions will remain partly cloudy and mild overnight. Lows will bottom out in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Get set for a dry stretch that will last into Thursday early morning. Humidity levels will drop off again behind the front. Monday starts with a few clouds and a chance for a spot shower, but skies will clear throughout the day. Monday afternoon will be sunny and hot with highs around 90.

Expect normal to delightful humidity levels Monday through Wednesday with a jump upward Thursday and Friday ahead of and near the next cold front. Then it is back to pleasant conditions next Friday night.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 Investigates: How will Ohio pay for extended unemployment benefits?
Will $300 weekly unemployment benefits return in Ohio?
A driver was arrested and a woman is dead after a crash occurred in Springfield Township,...
Driver arrested in fatal Springfield Township crash, police say
Prosecutors recently busted a check fruad scheme targeting banks including Fifth Third Bank in...
Large, sophisticated check fraud scheme busted by Hamilton County prosecutors
‘Pop-up Pride’ event planned in response to controversial Crossroads speaker.
‘Pop-up Pride’ event planned in response to controversial Crossroads speaker
Police say Michael Burroughs, 33, died as a result of a shooting in College Hill Sunday.
Victim identified in fatal College Hill shooting

Latest News

Olga Breese’s Sunday Evening & Overnight Forecast
Olga Breese’s Sunday Evening & Overnight Forecast
logo
A few storms possible today
Catherine's Sunday Forecast
Catherine's Sunday Forecast
Olga Breese’s Saturday Evening & Overnight Forecast
Olga Breese’s Evening & Overnight Forecast