A few storms possible today

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A cold front will generate scattered showers and a few thunderstorms across the Tri-State on Sunday as temperatures push toward 90 degrees. Some locations could see scattered rain or storms from early morning into early evening. It looks like the rain chances end Sunday evening.

Get set for a dry stretch that will last into Thursday early morning. Humidity levels will drop off again behind the front. Expect normal to delightful humidity levels Monday through Wednesday with a jump upward Thursday and Friday ahead of and near the next cold front. Then it is back to pleasant conditions next Friday night.

