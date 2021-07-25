At least 1 person taken to hospital after truck lands in ravine in Stonelick Township
STONELICK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -At least one person was taken to a nearby hospital after the driver of an Ford F150 went 40 feet off the road and into a ravine in Stonelick Township Sunday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Troopers say this happened in U.S. 50 and Glancy Road around 8 a.m.
The driver of the Ford truck was pulling a carnival ride, went 40 feet down an embankment and into a creek, troopers said.
It is unclear how this happened.
OSP says the condition of the person or people is unknown at this time.
It is unclear if drugs and/or alcohol are a factor.
Troopers are still investigating the crash.
