At least 1 person taken to hospital after truck lands in ravine in Stonelick Township

At least one person was taken to a nearby hospital after a truck crash into a ravine in Clermont County Sunday morning, troopers said.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
STONELICK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -At least one person was taken to a nearby hospital after the driver of an Ford F150 went 40 feet off the road and into a ravine in Stonelick Township Sunday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say this happened in U.S. 50 and Glancy Road around 8 a.m.

The driver of the Ford truck was pulling a carnival ride, went 40 feet down an embankment and into a creek, troopers said.

It is unclear how this happened.

OSP says the condition of the person or people is unknown at this time.

It is unclear if drugs and/or alcohol are a factor.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

