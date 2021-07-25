Contests
Police investigate homicide in College Hill

Officers are investigating a homicide in College Hill.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Officers say they are investigating a homicide that happened Sunday morning in College Hill.

Police say they received a call around 1:15 a.m. to the 1700 block of West North Bend Road for a shooting.

It is unclear how many people were shot nor if police have a suspect.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story with more information when it comes in.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

