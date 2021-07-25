Police investigate homicide in College Hill
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Officers say they are investigating a homicide that happened Sunday morning in College Hill.
Police say they received a call around 1:15 a.m. to the 1700 block of West North Bend Road for a shooting.
It is unclear how many people were shot nor if police have a suspect.
