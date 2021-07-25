Contests
Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Paris Parson was last seen around 8 p.m. July 22 leaving Williamsburg apartments.
Paris Parson was last seen around 8 p.m. July 22 leaving Williamsburg apartments.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl missing from Hartwell last seen three days ago.

Paris Parson was last seen around 8 p.m. July 22 leaving the Williamsburg apartments, police say was heading to a friend’s house.

CPD says she never made it to that friend’s house and the family has not been able to locate her since.

Parson is described as 5′8 140 lbs with brown eyes and long reddish-brown hair.

Police say she was wearing ripped blues jeans, a white t-shirt and white gym shoes at the time of her disappearance. She has 3 piercings in her left and right ear.

