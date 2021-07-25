Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

‘Pop-up Pride’ event planned in response to controversial Crossroads speaker

By Joanna Bouras and Maggy Mcdonel
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A ‘pop-up Pride’ event is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Crossroads Church in Oakley following a controversial guest speaker.

Last Sunday, David Mahan, director of policy with Center for Christian Virtue, spoke at Crossroads about gender identity and transitioning. The church had not taken a public stance on this before.

Amy McKenzie, the organizer of the pop-up Pride event, says she has a gay son who when she heard the message from Mahan.

“I don’t recommend he come here, and as a mom, it hurts my heart for the kids who may have been in the audience, and it’s heartbreaking as a parent to know that there may have been kids who heard that message and felt hurt,” said McKenzie.

She says tomorrow she was to bring people together to show the LGBTQ+ community that Christians can be allies.

“It really just broke my heart in a way that I couldn’t believe,” said McKenzie.

Crossroads Senior pastor Brian Tome says in a statement to FOX19 they shouldn’t have had an outside speaker who works for a polarizing organization that they hadn’t previously partnered with and don’t support. He says it was a huge miss for the church.

“We have no official statement on children transitioning to a different sex prior to puberty, and people at Crossroads have differing beliefs about these things. This talk was meant to present ideas that we may not be hearing to challenge people to think through a different lens than their social media echo chambers provide, not to outline a stance from Crossroads,” said Tome.

He says, “We do love, welcome, and support the LGBTQ+ community. We don’t shame or guilt anyone into changing anything.”

However, he goes on to say that as a historically orthodox Christian church, “there are some things we do and some things we won’t do.”

“We do baptize the children of same-sex parents who are a part of our church, but we won’t perform that couple’s wedding. We don’t perform conversion therapy in our church. We know that this sounds inconsistent to some, but we are prayerfully trying to honor God as we understand Him,” said Tome.

Tome says he regrets not being the first to talk about gender identity in front of the church.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 Investigates: How will Ohio pay for extended unemployment benefits?
Will $300 weekly unemployment benefits return in Ohio?
A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
ODH: Ohio residents may have been on same plane as passenger with monkeypox
Prosecutors recently busted a check fruad scheme targeting banks including Fifth Third Bank in...
Large, sophisticated check fraud scheme busted by Hamilton County prosecutors
Mykiara Jones was pronounced dead shortly after a medical helicopter flew her to Dayton...
‘Unsafe and dangerous’: Health district received complaint about water park same day teen died
Keyanta “Tay” Gardner (left) and Christian “Boog” Beasley (right)
2 face murder indictments in New Richmond man’s homicide

Latest News

The Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame was announced Saturday at the new Icon Music Center. It...
Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame inductees announced
Protesters gathered at the Florence Aquatic Center Saturday in an attempt to save the pool from...
Protestors gathered in an attempt to save the Florence Aquatic Center
Diane Hafford, 67, went missing from her home in the 3600 block of Trimble Ave.
Police searching for missing woman with dementia
A woman was shot in the parking lot of a bar in Springfield Township early Saturday morning,...
Woman shot in parking lot of bar in Springfield Township, police say