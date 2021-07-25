Protestors gathered in an attempt to save the Florence Aquatic Center

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Protesters gathered at the Florence Aquatic Center Saturday in an attempt to save the pool from closure.

For the past two years, the pool has sat empty due to funding problems then COVID-19 restrictions.

Several residents have spent those two years trying to get it reopened.

“The city council and mayor have decided this themselves without really seeking the will of the people,” said Brian Kinross from NKYSwims.com.

City leaders say they’re looking at new options for the four-acre piece of property.

Instead of the pool and slides, the council is proposing a new park that’s open year-round, with playgrounds, splash pads, an event lawn and more.

That doesn’t sit well for many Florence families that gathered Saturday to show their support to reopen the pool.

“I like being part of the swim team. I was able to meet new people, and I like the slides and the diving board,” said Hannah Panko.

In an ongoing effort to save the aquatic center, there have been several petitions and events like this.

“It’s a great place to take my family, great fun for the kids and adults alike,” said protestor Wesley Morin.

The families who protested the closure say they want to show the Florence mayor and council members can see their fight to save the pool and their summer memories here.

“We really love the aquatic center. A lot of people don’t have access to swimming pools, and that’s one place here in Florence that they can actually go and beyond a splash pad and slides, actually getting in, and the lazy river and having a good time,” said Ryan and Avery Smith.

