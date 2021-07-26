Contests
5 die, including deputy, in shooting at California home

A Kern County sheriff's deputy was killed in a standoff in Wasco, California, on Sunday...
A Kern County sheriff's deputy was killed in a standoff in Wasco, California, on Sunday afternoon.(Source: KERO via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a California sheriff’s deputy and four other people were killed in a weekend shooting in a San Joaquin Valley home.

Kern County sheriff’s Lt. Joel Swanson says the dead also include the suspected shooter and three people in the home who were apparently victims of the gunman.

Several deputies were also wounded by shrapnel during the violence Sunday afternoon in Wasco, a small community in the middle of farm fields northwest of Bakersfield.

The slain deputy’s name has not been released. The Kern County sheriff is expected to release further details Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

