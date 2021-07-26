Contests
Bengals sign Hubbard to contract extension

Bengals' Sam Hubbard.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals signed DE Sam Hubbard to a four-year contract extension through the 2025 season. He had been entering the final season of his rookie deal.

Hubbard, a fourth-year player, originally was a Bengals third-round draft pick (77th overall) out of Ohio State University in 2018. He has played in 44 career games (28 starts) and has 16.5 sacks, eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

“Sam is about all of the things we want to be about, and it was a priority to get this deal done,” Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor said in a news release. “He’s been a tremendous leader on this team. He comes to work every single day, and we look forward to him being a leader for us for years to come.”

Hubbard is a Cincinnati native and graduate of Archbishop Moeller High School. He has been the Bengals’ full-time starting RDE since 2019, and his 16.5 career sacks are third-most among all players from the ’18 draft class.

