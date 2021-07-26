Brent Spence Bridge’s new traffic pattern takes effect

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound drivers over the Brent Spence Bridge can’t change lanes—or interstates—with the new traffic pattern now in effect through Aug. 29.

Here's a snapshot of what to expect when getting on the @SpenceBridge NB. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/VKSvWxTgwb — Lauren Minor WXIX (@LaurenMinorWXIX) July 26, 2021

The far left lane on I-71/75 northbound is open for drivers to access I-75 northbound in Ohio.

The far right lane on I-71/75 northbound is open for drivers to reach I-71 northbound in Ohio.

The two center lanes are CLOSED.

Changing lanes on the bridge is not possible. If you are in the left lane, you will proceed to I-75; if you are in the right lane, you will go onto I-71.

“We are more than 50 percent complete with the maintenance project on the bridge,” said Bob Yeager, Chief District Engineer of KYTC’s District 6 office.

“This is a routine project that is part of the normal lifecycle of a major structure like the Brent Spence Bridge. Just as you have to perform regular maintenance on your personal property like your car and your home so it stays in good working order, we have to perform regular maintenance on our public infrastructure to ensure it remains safe for long-term use.”

Inspection crews on-site during the maintenance work have said the bridge is sturdy and safe.

The project is expected to be completed by Nov. 15, weather permitting.

