Construction worker charged with raping Miami University student, police say

Zachary Frankart
Zachary Frankart(Butler County Jail)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - The Oxford Police Department arrested a man accused of rape and theft.

According to police, officers responded to N. College Avenue early Saturday morning after a passerby said he found a female Miami University student lying in the front yard crying who stated she had been raped.

The victim said she did not know the identity of the suspect but had accepted a ride home from him from an uptown bar.

Police said after a thorough investigation, a suspect was identified and located at a local hotel within a couple of hours of the report.

Zachary Frankart, 21, of Clyde, Ohio was arrested and charged with rape and theft.

Police said he is a construction contractor working in Oxford.

Frankart is being held at the Butler County Jail.

