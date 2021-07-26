Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Development boom 20 years in the making continues to reshape College Hill

One a disinvested inner-ring suburb, College Hill has bounced back with jobs, housing and a thriving commercial corridor.
By Mike Schell
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you haven’t been to College Hill recently, you might find the stretch of Hamilton Avenue near North Bend Road unrecognizable.

The vacant lots are gone, replaced by mixed-use developments with flourishing ground-floor businesses.

“Those who are familiar with this area remember the little Kroger store and the iconic restaurant and banquet hall that used to stand on this corner,” Seth Walsh said. “Now look at it. Just a small piece of the revitalization here in College Hill.”

Walsh is with the College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation, which is behind much of the transformation.

It didn’t happen overnight.

“You see all this happening and you wonder what happened, and it’s because people got together 20 years ago and said, ‘We can make this happen if we just keep fighting,’” Walsh said.

The initial work was tough because the neighborhood suffered disinvestment in the decades preceding the new millenium.

“It was a lot of mom and pop shops that get to the second and third and fourth generation, and they’re ready to move on,” he said.

Now, Hamilton Avenue has turned into one of the region’s budding commercial avenues.

The momentum was cemented when Cincinnati Children’s Hospital announced a $90 million facility for the neighborhood. The new building is scheduled to open in 2023 at 5642 Hamilton Ave.

“It’s a huge boom for the College Hill Community, bringing so many new jobs as well as treatment that’s so critical for young children,” Walsh said.

That’s in addition to College Hill Station, a large apartment complex with street-level retail. More development is on the way as well.

If you haven’t ventured to take it all in recently, you’re not alone.

“We see people that haven’t come through in a long time, and they’re putting on the breaks, like, ‘What the heck happened?’” Said Tina Stoeberl, owner of College Hill Coffee Co. “Just watching it, hearing it daily, it’s very, very exciting, and it’s a game-changer for the neighborhood.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Pop-up Pride’ event planned in response to controversial Crossroads speaker.
‘Pop-up Pride’ event planned in response to controversial Crossroads speaker
Police say Michael Burroughs, 33, died as a result of a shooting in College Hill Sunday.
Victim identified in fatal College Hill shooting
Mykiara Jones, 14, died shortly after she was pulled from the water Tuesday at Land of Illusion...
Land of Illusion park manager writes open letter after teen’s death
A driver was arrested and a woman is dead after a crash occurred in Springfield Township,...
Driver arrested in fatal Springfield Township crash, police say
Several people gathered outside of Crossroads Church in Oakley Sunday following controversial...
Demonstrators gather outside Crossroads Oakley for ‘Pop-up Pride’ event in response to controversial guest speaker

Latest News

Gov. Beshear provides update on spread of delta variant in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear provides update on spread of delta variant in Kentucky
Save the Animals Foundation holds its biggest raffle of the year
Save the Animals Foundation holds its biggest raffle of the year
A 31-year-old man was sentenced Monday to a minimum of 17 years in prison for the death of...
Man sentenced in connection with Fairfield woman’s death
Gov. Mike DeWine talks about zero-tolerance hazing initiative
Gov. Dewine speaks on initiative for zero tolerance for hazing