Doctor found guilty of animal abuse after shooting, hitting dog with hammer

Cooper, an English Mastiff, was rescued by Dearborn County Animal Control following the crime.
Cooper, an English Mastiff, was rescued by Dearborn County Animal Control following the crime.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet and Courtney King
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A doctor was found guilty Monday of animal abuse after shooting and hitting a dog in the head with a hammer in July 2019.

Joseph Stubbers was arrested nearly two years ago on cruelty to an animal charges, according to Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens.

Dearborn County Sheriff’s deputies went to Laurel Valley Drive that day after someone called 911 with concerns for a dog.

Deputies said the dog had a “mutilated” right eye and wet, fresh blood coming from it.

Stubbers told sheriff’s deputies the dog attacked him when he grabbed its collar. The man claimed the dog “latched” onto his arm.

Deputies said they did not see any marks on Stubbers’ arm.

Stubbers then told the deputies he took the hammer to threaten the dog and used it to hit the dog in the head.

A neighbor told deputies they saw the doctor shoot the dog with a handgun.

Joseph Stubbers (Dearborn County Sheriff's Department)
Joseph Stubbers (Dearborn County Sheriff's Department)

Cooper the dog, an English Mastiff, was rescued by Dearborn County Animal Control following the crime.

On Monday, Stubbers was found guilty on three counts of animal abuse, Deddens confirmed to FOX19 NOW.

