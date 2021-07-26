Funeral services announced for Mykiara Jones, 14

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 27 for Mykiara Jones, 14.

The freshman at Middletown High School died Tuesday, July 20, shortly after she was pulled from the water at a Butler County water park.

The incident at Land of Illusion Aqua Adventures in Madison Township remains under investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Mykiara’s visitation will be 11 a.m. at Community Harvest Church, 6970 Weaver Road in Germantown, according to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.

Her funeral service will follow at noon.

The teen will be buried at West Memory Gardens, 6722 Hemple Road in Moraine.

Here is Mykiara’s online obituary, courtesy of Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel:

Mykiara Angelic Jones was the brightest star that graced the lives of all she touched.

She lived her life with pure joy and happiness, and she shared that with everyone she met.

Mykiara liked to garden, she taught herself to play the piano and she was learning Spanish.

She was part of the show choir, hope squad and was planning to join the track team for Middletown High School.

Mykiara was an honor student, who took her education very seriously. She had a great work ethic and gave beyond 100 percent.

She planned to attend college a become a neurosurgeon.

She was kind and always encouraged her classmates and loved and respected her teachers.

At home, Mykiara was a blessing to her family. Her bubbly personality and laughter was infectious. She was a pleasure to be around. She was honest and pure, compassionate, and sweet. She was strong and smart, intelligent, and determined.

There was nothing she could not achieve once she set her mind to do it. Mykiara loved children and could always be counted on to look after her cousins.

Mykiara was positive and beautiful inside and out. She never had an unkind thought or word for everyone and genuinely cared for everyone.

She loved her family, aunts, uncles, grandparents, cousins, distant relatives all were equaled loved and important to her but she especially loved her brother, whom she was very close to.

Her best friend was her mom, but she had given her life to Jesus. She loved attending church and proclaiming her faith.

She is celebrated in life by Erica Richardson (mother), Sir Javian Gibson (brother), Michael Jones (Father), Deborah Richardson and Ronald & Robin Jones (grandparents), Aunts: Lisa Richardson, Cleopatra Richardson, Kimberly Richardson-Baker and Precious Baker, LaShira Jones, Atiy Jones, Bernishia Maxwell, Onequa Hampshire and Shawndell Wilcoxson Uncles: Emanuel Richardson, Phillip Richardson, Keleaf Baker, Gilbert Soares, Ronld Jones & Jason Gibson, numerous relatives and lots of friends.

Proceeded in Death by Theresa Jones (grandmother)

