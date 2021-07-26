Heat Continues Monday With Highs Near 90 Degrees

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Get set for a dry stretch that will last into Thursday early morning. While it will be hot with highs near 90 degrees for a good portion of the new week, humidity levels will drop off again behind the front. Monday starts with a few clouds, but skies will clear throughout the day. Monday afternoon will be sunny and hot with highs around 90.

Expect normal to delightful humidity levels Monday through Wednesday with a jump upward Thursday and Friday ahead of and near the next cold front. Then it is back to pleasant conditions next Friday night.

