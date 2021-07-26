LeVar Burton steps in to guest host ‘Jeopardy!’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton is set to take the stage as “Jeopardy!” guest host starting Monday, July 26.

Burton will be the guest host of the game show until July 30.

He talked about how excited he is to host the show in a recent interview.

Burton is the latest guest host to fill in since the death of Alex Trebek last November.

Previous hosts included Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Robin Roberts from Good Morning America.

“Jeopardy!” fans can watch Burton’s first episode as guest host on FOX19 NOW at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

