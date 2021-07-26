Contests
LeVar Burton steps in to guest host ‘Jeopardy!’

FILE - LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony in New York on Nov. 20,...
FILE - LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony in New York on Nov. 20, 2019. Burton will serve as guest host on the game show "Jeopardy!" (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)(Greg Allen | Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton is set to take the stage as “Jeopardy!” guest host starting Monday, July 26.

Burton will be the guest host of the game show until July 30.

He talked about how excited he is to host the show in a recent interview.

Burton is the latest guest host to fill in since the death of Alex Trebek last November.

Previous hosts included Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Robin Roberts from Good Morning America.

“Jeopardy!” fans can watch Burton’s first episode as guest host on FOX19 NOW at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

