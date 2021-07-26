LIVE: Universal masking recommended in Kentucky school districts, Beshear says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday provided three recommendations to school districts in Kentucky to mitigate the spread of the delta variant.

The recommendations provided below come as the highly transmissible variant threatens to trouble school districts with large, frequent quarantines.

School districts “wishing to optimize safety and minimize the risk of educational and athletic disruption” should implement universal masking, according to the recommendations.

Recommendations for Kentucky schools in the fall. (WXIX)

