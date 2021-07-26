Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Major medical groups urge COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More than 50 health care groups have issued a joint statement calling for health care employers to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees.

The American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians and the American Public Health Association are among the groups behind the letter.

They cite the delta variant and unvaccinated people as root causes of rising COVID cases in the U.S.

The statement says vaccination is the best way to fight the disease. It asks organizations that employ health care and long-term care workers to require them to get the vaccine.

The groups say vaccination is the “logical fulfillment of the ethical commitment of all health care workers.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Pop-up Pride’ event planned in response to controversial Crossroads speaker.
‘Pop-up Pride’ event planned in response to controversial Crossroads speaker
Police say Michael Burroughs, 33, died as a result of a shooting in College Hill Sunday.
Victim identified in fatal College Hill shooting
A driver was arrested and a woman is dead after a crash occurred in Springfield Township,...
Driver arrested in fatal Springfield Township crash, police say
Several people gathered outside of Crossroads Church in Oakley Sunday following controversial...
Demonstrators gather outside Crossroads Oakley for ‘Pop-up Pride’ event in response to controversial guest speaker
Mykiara Jones, 14, died shortly after she was pulled from the water Tuesday at Land of Illusion...
Land of Illusion park manager writes open letter after teen’s death

Latest News

The White House cited the delta variant as a reason to keep many visitors out of the U.S.
With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now
An explosion at a Thai restaurant is the latest act of vandalism to target an Asian...
Explosion damages Thai restaurant in San Francisco; future in doubt
Twenty vehicles were involved in a pileup Sunday during a sandstorm in Utah. At least seven...
At least 8 killed in 22-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm
With students returning to school in August, many are concerned over health and safety...
No mandates will be in place for upcoming school year, ODH says
WEAU-TV reported Peng Lor, Nemo Yang and Trevor Maloney were discovered Friday morning at the...
Triple slaying victims knew who killed them, Wisconsin sheriff’s office says