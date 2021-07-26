Contests
Mask policies for Tri-State schools

Several districts are letting the individual person decide.
Several districts are letting the individual person decide.(Kaylie Crowe)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tri-State school districts are rolling out their plans on whether or not they will require students and staff to wear masks when the new semester starts.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health is recommending mask-wearing for those unvaccinated.

Cincinnati Public Schools - No decision has been announced yet. The board of education will discuss this further at the next meeting.

Lebanon City Schools - Masks will not be mandatory.

Kentucky

Boone County Schools - Students and staff will not be required to wear masks.

Campbell County Schools - Masks are required for students while on the bus. Non-vaccinated students are encouraged to wear a mask inside the school building.

Kenton County Schools - Unvaccinated students and staff are encouraged to wear a mask while inside any school building.

Grant County School District - Maks will not be required but are recommended for anyone unvaccinated.

Indiana

Lawrenceburg Community Schools - Masks will not be required.

This story will be updated as more districts announce their decisions for the 2021-22 school year.

