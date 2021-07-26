Mom caused 4-month-old baby’s head injury, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A West Price Hill mother is under arrest after Cincinnati police say she caused her 4-month-old baby’s head injury.

Brieana Byrnside, 23, was arrested Saturday on a felony charge of endangering children.

It’s in connection with a July 21 incident at her apartment on Rutledge Avenue, police wrote in an affidavit.

She is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Monday.

According to court records, police based her criminal complaint on “medical records and (Byrnside’s) verbal statements which indicated (she) created a substantial risk to the health of (the) 4-month-old (infant) by causing a head jury.”

Cincinnati Police Officer Kyle Smith, who is in the personal crimes section wrote in an affidavit that created “a substantial risk to the health or safety of (the) 4-month-old (baby) by violating a duty of care, protection or support by removing (the baby) from a child swing without proper support, causing the infant’s head to shake back forth.

“The infant subsequently required hospitalization for blood collections to the front and side portions of the brain in addition to an abnormally low heart rate,” he wrote. “Due to the low low heart rate, certain medical procedures were delayed.”

