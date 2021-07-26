No mandates will be in place for upcoming school year, ODH says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Monday, Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff with the Ohio Department of Health said there will be no mandates associated with the updated guidance for the upcoming school year.

He said the state will be releasing the guidance no later than Tuesday.

Guidance will allow school districts to have a choice on in-person or virtual classes, according to Vanderhoff .

He provided these recommendations for the school year:

Strongly recommend vaccines for staff and eligible students.

Strongly recommend consistent mask wearing for those unvaccinated.

Improving ventilation, social distancing, and hand-washing remain encouraged.

“We strongly recommend vaccinations for staff and eligible students, strongly recommend unvaccinated people consistently wear masks and we recommend districts improve ventilation, maximize distance between people and follow best hand sanitization practices,” Vanderhoff said.

Last week, Columbus City Schools, Ohio’s largest, said they will require all students, staff and visitors to wear masks inside buildings and on school buses for the start of the fall semester.

“Safely returning to in-person instruction in the fall is a priority, and masks provide an extra layer of protection in reducing transmission of the COVID-19 virus,” said Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon.

Cincinnati Public Schools have not made a decision on masks rules yet.

Also last week, Boone County Schools in Kentucky announced they will not mandate masks for students or staff inside its buildings when the school year begins Aug. 18.

Masks will not be required but are recommended, regardless of the individual’s vaccination status, Superintendent Matthew Turner said.

Whether to wear a mask or not inside the school will be up to the family and student.

“We will support students and staff that choose to wear a mask and will not tolerate shaming or harassment of anyone, as we must respect their choice,” Turner said.

