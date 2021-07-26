Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

North College Hill daycare helps families through pandemic

By Lauren Artino
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Morgan Phillips’ daycare in North College Hill is helping families through the pandemic by trying to help close the gap of a national childcare shortage by providing education to children on a wide range of topics.

“...She’s been nothing but a blessing to us...she teaches them so much. Not just about school but real life.”

That’s just one of the many glowing reviews from parents at Morgan Phillips’ daycare in North College Hill.

Phillips’ at-home daycare is in its fifth year. She says it’s one of her busiest. All during a national child-care worker shortage.

“I’ve been pretty blessed because I don’t have any openings right now and I have a lot of support,” Philips said.

Morgan’s lessons focus on much more than A,B,C’s and 1,2,3′s. She educates the children weekly in her care on a number of topics ranging from different cultures, self-care, career days, fire safety and much more.

Morgan says she typically has a wait list for her daycare but, at times has openings.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Pop-up Pride’ event planned in response to controversial Crossroads speaker.
‘Pop-up Pride’ event planned in response to controversial Crossroads speaker
Police say Michael Burroughs, 33, died as a result of a shooting in College Hill Sunday.
Victim identified in fatal College Hill shooting
A driver was arrested and a woman is dead after a crash occurred in Springfield Township,...
Driver arrested in fatal Springfield Township crash, police say
Several people gathered outside of Crossroads Church in Oakley Sunday following controversial...
Demonstrators gather outside Crossroads Oakley for ‘Pop-up Pride’ event in response to controversial guest speaker
Mykiara Jones, 14, died shortly after she was pulled from the water Tuesday at Land of Illusion...
Land of Illusion park manager writes open letter after teen’s death

Latest News

With students returning to school in August, many are concerned over health and safety...
No mandates will be in place for upcoming school year, ODH says
Butler County Commissioners and Madison Township Trustees agreed to go to mediation to try to...
Butler Co, Madison Twp to enter mediation with Land of Illusion owner over $190M expansion lawsuit
ODH officials give guidance for upcoming school year
Bengals' Sam Hubbard.
Bengals sign Hubbard to contract extension