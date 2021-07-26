North College Hill daycare helps families through pandemic

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Morgan Phillips’ daycare in North College Hill is helping families through the pandemic by trying to help close the gap of a national childcare shortage by providing education to children on a wide range of topics.

“...She’s been nothing but a blessing to us...she teaches them so much. Not just about school but real life.”

That’s just one of the many glowing reviews from parents at Morgan Phillips’ daycare in North College Hill.

Phillips’ at-home daycare is in its fifth year. She says it’s one of her busiest. All during a national child-care worker shortage.

“I’ve been pretty blessed because I don’t have any openings right now and I have a lot of support,” Philips said.

Morgan’s lessons focus on much more than A,B,C’s and 1,2,3′s. She educates the children weekly in her care on a number of topics ranging from different cultures, self-care, career days, fire safety and much more.

Morgan says she typically has a wait list for her daycare but, at times has openings.

