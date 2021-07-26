Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Restaurant requires vaccines for customers in Georgia

By WSB staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSB) - A metro Atlanta restaurant is one of the first businesses in Georgia to require its customers to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The owner of Argosy made the decision earlier this week, posting on the doors and social media pages: No vax, no service.

“It should be everybody’s choice is what I think,” said resident David Carpenter.

“I personally don’t have a problem with it … I am vaccinated,” said resident Megan Mewbron.

Armando Celentano, the restaurant owner, spoke via Zoom after he and several of his employees tested positive for the virus. He said they were breakthrough cases because they were all fully vaccinated.

“We did it strictly as a business decision after multiple of our staff members tested COVID positive, and we had to close down in the middle of a busy weekend, losing out on tens of thousands of dollars,” Celentano said.

That’s why he says he made the tough and controversial decision.

“We decided after a discussion that it would make better business sense to not allow unvaccinated people who are more likely to spread COVID into our establishment,” Celentano said.

“That’s unfortunate, because I don’t want to get the vaccination,” said resident Demirez Mathis.

When it comes to enforcing the new rule, the owner says the signs are doing most of the heavy lifting. He says they are not afraid to ask someone to prove they are vaccinated.

“This is private property for a privately owned, independent small business in the United States of America,” Celentano said. “This is absolutely no different than ‘No shoes, no shirt, no service.’”

Copyright 2021 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Pop-up Pride’ event planned in response to controversial Crossroads speaker.
‘Pop-up Pride’ event planned in response to controversial Crossroads speaker
Police say Michael Burroughs, 33, died as a result of a shooting in College Hill Sunday.
Victim identified in fatal College Hill shooting
Mykiara Jones, 14, died shortly after she was pulled from the water Tuesday at Land of Illusion...
Land of Illusion park manager writes open letter after teen’s death
A driver was arrested and a woman is dead after a crash occurred in Springfield Township,...
Driver arrested in fatal Springfield Township crash, police say
Several people gathered outside of Crossroads Church in Oakley Sunday following controversial...
Demonstrators gather outside Crossroads Oakley for ‘Pop-up Pride’ event in response to controversial guest speaker

Latest News

President Joe Biden said Monday that COVID-19 may have given people long-term effects that rise...
Biden: COVID long-haulers may qualify for disability
A Denver Water crew works to replace a lead water service line installed in 1927 with a new...
Infrastructure talks hit snags as Senate time pressure rises
President Joe Biden said Monday that COVID-19 may have given people long-term effects that rise...
Biden: Long-term COVID may qualify as disability
The White House cited the delta variant as a reason to keep many visitors out of the U.S.
With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now
According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire continues to burn actively and is spreading quickly.
California’s largest fire burns homes as blazes scorch West