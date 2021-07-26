Save the Animals Foundation holds its biggest raffle of the year

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Save the Animals Foundation (STAF) is holding its biggest raffle of the year, the Paw Draw

“So, the first prize for the drawing is $2,000 for whoever wins that. The second prize is $1,000 and the third prize is $500, and the rest of the proceeds donated through ticket sales go to funding our mission,” said Suzy Culbertson with Save the Animals Foundation. “Last year was our best year ever, surprisingly with COVID, and we brought in about $25,000 and we are hoping to repeat that again this year.”

Volunteers are crucial to STAF and earlier this year they lost a very special one, Bonnie.

“We were close. She was a very wonderful woman and a lovely volunteer,” said Culbertson. “So, I want to make this year’s Paw Draw special and successful in her honor in a way to honor the work she had done for us over the years.”

These drawings are especially important to allow STAF to continue fulfilling its mission of animal rescue and care.

“These funds are so crucial to feeding our animals, getting them veterinary care, getting them enrichment so they are getting the best lives they can possibly have while in our care,” said Culbertson.

