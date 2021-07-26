Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Shots fired at Covington home, suspect leads police on pursuit

Covington police are investigating a shooting on Montague Road.
Covington police are investigating a shooting on Montague Road.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Shots were fired into a home in Covington Monday by a suspect who then led police on a pursuit.

Assistant Chief of Police of the Covington Police Department Brian Valenti says that shots were fired in a home located in the 900 block of Montague Road.

Officers located a car, and the suspect fled the scene then led officers on a chase. Valenti says that officers lost the vehicle on I-275 because the driver was going over 100 mph. Valenti then says the driver cut across several lanes and eventually drove off of the highway.

Police could not get off the highway safely. Valenti says they then discovered that the driver got off of Dixie Highway.

Valenti says that no one was shot at inside the house and that suspect is still on the loose.

The suspect is wanted for wanton endangerment, Valenti said.

This is the second day in a row this has happened.

Police are investigating the cause of the shooting and why this happened for the second day in a row.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Pop-up Pride’ event planned in response to controversial Crossroads speaker.
‘Pop-up Pride’ event planned in response to controversial Crossroads speaker
Police say Michael Burroughs, 33, died as a result of a shooting in College Hill Sunday.
Victim identified in fatal College Hill shooting
Mykiara Jones, 14, died shortly after she was pulled from the water Tuesday at Land of Illusion...
Land of Illusion park manager writes open letter after teen’s death
A driver was arrested and a woman is dead after a crash occurred in Springfield Township,...
Driver arrested in fatal Springfield Township crash, police say
Several people gathered outside of Crossroads Church in Oakley Sunday following controversial...
Demonstrators gather outside Crossroads Oakley for ‘Pop-up Pride’ event in response to controversial guest speaker

Latest News

Several districts are letting the individual person decide.
Mask policies for Tri-State schools
Drive-by celebration for Maineville boy
Drive-by birthday celebration for Maineville boy battling cancer
Butler County Commissioners and Madison Township Trustees agreed to go to mediation to try to...
Butler County, Madison Township to enter mediation with Land of Illusion owner over $190M expansion lawsuit
With students returning to school in August, many are concerned over health and safety...
No mandates will be in place for upcoming school year, ODH says