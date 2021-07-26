Shots fired at Covington home, suspect leads police on pursuit

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Shots were fired into a home in Covington Monday by a suspect who then led police on a pursuit.

Assistant Chief of Police of the Covington Police Department Brian Valenti says that shots were fired in a home located in the 900 block of Montague Road.

Officers located a car, and the suspect fled the scene then led officers on a chase. Valenti says that officers lost the vehicle on I-275 because the driver was going over 100 mph. Valenti then says the driver cut across several lanes and eventually drove off of the highway.

Police could not get off the highway safely. Valenti says they then discovered that the driver got off of Dixie Highway.

Valenti says that no one was shot at inside the house and that suspect is still on the loose.

The suspect is wanted for wanton endangerment, Valenti said.

This is the second day in a row this has happened.

Police are investigating the cause of the shooting and why this happened for the second day in a row.

