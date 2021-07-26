Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Zach Apple anchors Team USA to Olympic gold medal in men’s 4x100 freestyle relay

Zach Apple of the United States men's 4x100m freestyle relay team celebrates after winning the...
Zach Apple of the United States men's 4x100m freestyle relay team celebrates after winning the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)(Martin Meissner | AP)
By Dave Clark
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Trenton native and former Edgewood High School standout swimmer Zach Apple won a gold medal in the men’s 4x100 freestyle relay at the Tokyo Olympics.

Swimming in his first Olympic Games, Apple anchored the relay, and recorded a relay-best split of 46.69. He had a 0.05-second exchange.

Team USA finished the relay in 3:08.97. Italy earned the silver medal, and Australia took bronze.

Apple, who starred at Auburn and later Indiana University, also will represent Team USA in the 100-meter freestyle.

Apple earned a spot on Team USA with a runner-up finish in the 100-meter freestyle during the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials.

Copyright 2021 Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Pop-up Pride’ event planned in response to controversial Crossroads speaker.
‘Pop-up Pride’ event planned in response to controversial Crossroads speaker
Police say Michael Burroughs, 33, died as a result of a shooting in College Hill Sunday.
Victim identified in fatal College Hill shooting
A driver was arrested and a woman is dead after a crash occurred in Springfield Township,...
Driver arrested in fatal Springfield Township crash, police say
Several people gathered outside of Crossroads Church in Oakley Sunday following controversial...
Demonstrators gather outside Crossroads Oakley for ‘Pop-up Pride’ event in response to controversial guest speaker
Mykiara Jones, 14, died shortly after she was pulled from the water Tuesday at Land of Illusion...
Land of Illusion park manager writes open letter after teen’s death

Latest News

Bengals' Sam Hubbard.
Bengals sign Hubbard to contract extension
Amber English, left, and Vincent Hancock, both of the United States, celebrate taking the gold...
Hancock, English give Americans a skeet sweep at Tokyo Games
Silver medalist Rayssa Leal of Brazil, left, congratulates gold medal winner Momiji Nishiya of...
At Tokyo Olympics, skateboarding teens blaze trail for women
Pauline Schaefer-Betz, of Germany, performs her floor exercise routine during the women's...
Tired of ‘sexualization,’ German women’s gymnastics team wears unitards