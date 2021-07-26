Zach Apple anchors Team USA to Olympic gold medal in men’s 4x100 freestyle relay

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Trenton native and former Edgewood High School standout swimmer Zach Apple won a gold medal in the men’s 4x100 freestyle relay at the Tokyo Olympics.

Swimming in his first Olympic Games, Apple anchored the relay, and recorded a relay-best split of 46.69. He had a 0.05-second exchange.

Team USA finished the relay in 3:08.97. Italy earned the silver medal, and Australia took bronze.

Apple, who starred at Auburn and later Indiana University, also will represent Team USA in the 100-meter freestyle.

Apple earned a spot on Team USA with a runner-up finish in the 100-meter freestyle during the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials.

