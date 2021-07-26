Contests
Zero-tolerance hazing initiative announced in Ohio

Bowling Green State University campus in Bowling Green, Ohio.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - An initiative aiming to stop hazing at Ohio colleges was announced on Monday.

Fourteen university presidents from universities throughout the state are working with Gov. Mike DeWine and the parents of a couple of hazing victims to implement the zero-tolerance initiative.

The zero-tolerance approach means that anyone who participates in hazing will result in automatic dismissal.

Each university will implement its strategies to help prevent hazing from happening. That means educating advisors, working with law enforcement, education on hazing, and so forth.

In addition to the zero-tolerance approach, Bowling Green President Rodney K. Rodgers says that they want to “eradicate hazing.”

Gov. DeWine says he wants there to be a “culture change” at Ohio universities.

“Hazing is not tolerated in the state of Ohio,” Gov. DeWine said.

The initiative was announced after Gov. DeWine signed Collins’ Law in early July. Collins Law is an anti-hazing legislation signed after an Ohio University student, Collin Wiant, died due to a hazing incident.

The bill was sponsored by State Sen. Stephanie Kunze and Sen. Gavarone of Bowling Green after the hazing death of student Stone Foltz.

Foltz’s parents, Cory and Shari, spoke on behalf of their son, claiming that there needs to be a “new culture” at the universities.

“Hazing is abuse, and hazing should not be tolerated in any form,” Shari said.

