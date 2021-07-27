1 dead, another taken to hospital after crash near Norwood Lateral

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person was killed in a crash Tuesday on Paddock Road at the Norwood Lateral, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The crash, which happened around 12 p.m., involved a truck and a car.

The two vehicles were southbound when the car tried to pass the truck which was preparing to make a turn, police said.

The car hit the truck and crashed into a railroad embankment.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said one person was dead. Another individual was taken to the hospital.

Police did not give a condition on the person going to the hospital.

