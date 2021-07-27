10 Tri-State counties considered ‘substantial, high transmission’ areas for COVID-19

Contests
By Jared Goffinet and Trevor Peters
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ten counties in the Tri-State are considered “substantial or high transmission” areas for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dearborn, Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Gallatin, Butler, Clinton, Brown, and Adams County are in the red (high) or orange (substantial) levels of the CDC’s map.

High transmission is classified as places with more than 100 cases per 100,000 in a seven-day period.

Substantial transmission is defined by the CDC as areas with 50 cases per 100,000 in a seven-day period.

People in areas with “substantial” and “high” transmission of COVID-19 are now recommended to wear masks indoors, the CDC announced Tuesday. The recommendation is for everyone, regardless if they are vaccinated.

Hamilton, Clermont, and Warren are not areas where COVID-19 is considered highly or substantial transmittable, according to the map.

CDC reverses course on indoor masks in some parts of US

In addition, the CDC now recommends all teachers, staff and students in kindergarten through 12th-grade schools should wear masks, regardless of their vaccination.

New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12

The latest recommendations are a result of the delta variant spreading in unvaccinated people across the country, the CDC cited.

