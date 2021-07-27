Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Biden considers requiring federal workers to be vaccinated

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says that requiring all federal workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus is “under consideration,” as the more infectious Delta variant surges across the United States and a significant chunk of Americans still refuse the shot.

Speaking Tuesday after delivering remarks at the office of the Director of National Intelligence, Biden affirmed that his administration was considering the possibility in response to a reporter’s question.

His comments come the day after the Department of Veterans Affairs became the first federal agency to require its healthcare workers receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Earlier Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki left the door open to more agencies implementing similar requirements, saying that the administration would “continue to look at ways to protect our workforce and save more lives.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Alleged dispute over Instacart trip caught on Ring camera
Tri-State woman recounts ‘scary’ Instacart delivery experience
A 31-year-old man was sentenced Monday to a minimum of 17 years in prison for the death of...
Man sentenced in connection with Fairfield woman’s death
Brieana Byrnside
Mom caused 4-month-old baby’s head injury, police say
With students returning to school in August, many are concerned over health and safety...
No mandates will be in place for upcoming school year, Ohio health officials say

Latest News

Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers...
Man pleads guilty to 4 Atlanta-area spa killings, sentenced to life
Mykiara Jones died shortly after a helicopter flew her to Dayton Children’s Hospital from Land...
Community steps in to help support loved ones of teenage drowning victim
133,000 signatures are required to put the issue of marijuana legalization before Ohio's...
Group seeks legislation to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio
A recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC found 8 in 10 Americans favor some increased...
Senators, White House in crunch time on infrastructure deal
Many employers are putting COVID-19 vaccine requirements into place.
EXPLAINER: Employers have legal right to mandate COVID shots