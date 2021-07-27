Community steps in to help support loved ones of teenage drowning victim

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - On the day a 14-year-old drowning victim was laid to rest, Middletown community members came together to show support for the teen’s family.

Mykiara Jones died on July 20 after her body was pulled from the water at Land of Illusion Adventure Park.

It was supposed to be a fun day spent cooling off at the water park in Madison Township, but it turned tragic after Jones fell into the water and never came back up.

The 14-year-old’s death shocked and broke the heart of the entire community.

“It’s such a tragic situation and such a beautiful child that automatically everybody feels their heart go out to this family,” said Ami Vitori, owner of Gracie’s Restaurant.

Vitori is one of three business owners who wanted to give the family a place to come together after the funeral Tuesday.

The group did so Jones’ loved ones could gather together after the teen’s funeral on Tuesday.

Doing this for the family was a no-brainer, said Naiyozcsia King, owner of Mz. Jade’s Soul Food.

“Going through a lot like don’t worry about the food, don’t worry about the venue, don’t worry about anything, but just laying your baby to rest,” King said. “The community, we got the rest.”

Strangers and other business owners spent the day decorating the Windamere Vene in downtown Middletown, making food, dropping off drinks and supplies.

They all wanted jones’ family to have a catered space where they can eat, connect, and share stories of the smart beautiful girl.

The drowning at Land of Illusion Aqua Adventures remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office with assistance from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

