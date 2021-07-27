Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Heartbreaking: Dog chases vehicle after being dumped on the side of a Texas road

Luis Antonio Campos was charged with animal cruelty and given a $5,000 bond.
Luis Antonio Campos was charged with animal cruelty and given a $5,000 bond.(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office charged a 68-year-old man who is accused of abandoning a dog on the side of a road in Texas.

A witness captured it all on video, which was posted on social media and has been viewed more than a million times.

You can see a man get out of a Jeep, take a leash off a Siberian husky, get back in the vehicle and take off – leaving the dog behind, chasing the car.

According to a post on Instagram, the woman who recorded the video called the sheriff’s office to report what had happened. She is a dog rescuer and helped the Siberian husky to safety.

Officials say the dog is in good health and was placed with an animal rescue stakeholder in the area.

Huckleberry Hound Dog Rescues said the husky was placed into a foster home and has been named Nanook.

PUPDATE ON THE PUP... What a day...the pup is safe in his new foster home. The family has named him Nanook. Once he is...

Posted by Huckleberry Hound Dog Rescue of El Paso on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Luis Antonio Campos was charged with animal cruelty and given a $5,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing and another arrest is expected.

“These crimes against our voiceless animal victims are taken seriously, and we actively seek to hold suspects accountable for these cruel acts,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

UPDATE::: July 23, 2021 El Paso, Texas – The incident at the intersection of Ascencion and Temperance in El Paso...

Posted by El Paso County Sheriff's Office - EPCSO on Friday, July 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Brieana Byrnside
Mom caused 4-month-old baby’s head injury, police say
A 31-year-old man was sentenced Monday to a minimum of 17 years in prison for the death of...
Man sentenced in connection with Fairfield woman’s death
With students returning to school in August, many are concerned over health and safety...
No mandates will be in place for upcoming school year, Ohio health officials say
Zachary Frankart
Construction worker charged with raping Miami University student, police say

Latest News

COVID-19 is running rampant in Florida.
Unvaccinated people are suffering inside a Fla. hospital
Members of Team USA's surfing team spoke to CNN's Will Ripley about what it's like to be part...
Surfers from Team USA discuss sport's Olympic debut
LIVE: Jan. 6 House committee holds first hearing
Mayor Jerry Demings of Orange County, Fla., right, is sounding the alarm as the number of...
‘We are now in crisis mode’ amid COVID-19 surge, says mayor of Fla. county home to Disney