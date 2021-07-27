Hot Temperatures Today

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today will be hot and dry with daytime highs in the low/mid 90′s.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms return to the region Thursday afternoon.

The end of the workweek looks dry. High temperatures will drop into the mid 80′s by the weekend.

Sunday, showers and thunderstorms are possible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.