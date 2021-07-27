Contests
Hot Temperatures Today

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today will be hot and dry with daytime highs in the low/mid 90′s.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms return to the region Thursday afternoon.

The end of the workweek looks dry. High temperatures will drop into the mid 80′s by the weekend.

Sunday, showers and thunderstorms are possible.

