Law enforcement, artists work together to create Avondale mural

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Law enforcement and artists will work together in Avondale to create a mural the community hopes will bridge the gap between residents and police.

The project is called the “Avondale Mediation Mural.” The message behind it is, “Hear me out.”

The mural will cover the entire wall at one of the former Avondale firehouses.

Police will be painted on one side of the wall and Avondale teens on the other.

Words from the community will be spray-painted on the wall so each group can get a glimpse of what each side is saying.

“The conversations need to be had to understand the differences,” Cincinnati Police Lt. Shannon Heine said. “The differences in the way we think. So, bridging that gap with our youth is important because the conversation always needs to be open. The dialogue needs to be available, so when there is a misunderstanding or preconceived notion to educate each other so to learn from one another.”

Organizers with Artworks are in the process of priming the wall. Once that is complete, they hope to begin painting possibly as soon as next week.

It will take around eight weeks to complete the mural.

Organizers say they will have community days where anyone can come out and lend a helping hand.

