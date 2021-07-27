LeBron James mural with ‘Space Jam 2′ characters in Akron vandalized with red spray paint (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron mural featuring LeBron James and “Space Jam 2″ characters appears to have been vandalized.

A video shared to social media on Monday by the artist shows “Laflop” spray-painted across the wall-sized mural in James’ hometown along with a large red circle on his nose.

**WARNING: Caption on social media post contains explicit language**

According to the painting’s artist, she is working on gathering supplies to make repairs to the mural, which is located near the intersection of West Market Street and North Valley Street.

A lieutenant spokesperson with Akron police told 19 News that the department is aware of the incident, but both the property owner where the mural is installed and artist refused to file a report at this time.

