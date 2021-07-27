NKY Rep. Massie sues Pelosi over $500 House floor mask fine

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - Republican lawmakers including Northern Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie and Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene are filing a lawsuit over masking rules on the House floor.

The suit was filed Tuesday in Washington’s US District Court.

It targets Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House sergeant-at-arms.

Congressman Ralph Norman of South Carolina is also part of the suit, which Greene announced at a press conference on Tuesday.

“We are filing this federal lawsuit because our rights have been violated and they violated the 27th amendment by fining us for not wearing masks on the House floor,” Greene said. “And the reason why we’re doing this is because people all over this country are being segregated and discriminated against with mask and vaccines. And it’s very important for us as members of Congress to stand up against this abuse so that people back at home can do the same thing.”

The $500 fines were imposed after lawmakers refused to mask up on the House floor as required by Pelosi.

Masks are currently required only for people who are not fully vaccinated.

