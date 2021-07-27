NKY tennis player to play in third Paralympics

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While the world watches the Summer Olympics, there’s a local tennis player still here - and still hoping for a medal.

Emmy Kaiser is a three-time Paralympian and says she could definitely play in a fourth Paralympics in three years.

FOX19 NOW Sports Director Joe Danneman with the story.

