NKY tennis player to play in third Paralympics

By Joe Danneman
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While the world watches the Summer Olympics, there’s a local tennis player still here - and still hoping for a medal.

Emmy Kaiser is a three-time Paralympian and says she could definitely play in a fourth Paralympics in three years.

FOX19 NOW Sports Director Joe Danneman with the story.

WATCH BELOW

