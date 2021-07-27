Contests
Ohio Wesleyan offers $25K in financial aid for new, vaccinated students

All students are required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Wesleyan has created 50 openings for fall semester for new students who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Those who apply before Aug. 9 and are admitted will receive a $25,000 renewable scholarship.

“Currently, only a handful of colleges in Ohio are requiring all students to be vaccinated,” said Stefanie Niles, Ed.D., Ohio Wesleyan’s vice president for enrollment and communications. “We know that many students out there would prefer to live and learn on a campus where they feel safe and where they know they won’t have to experience another year of mask-wearing and social distancing. We can offer that at Ohio Wesleyan.”

The university has set up a fast-track process for these students, enabling them to be admitted and enrolled in time for the start of classes on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

“After we announced our vaccination policy, dozens of students and parents from across the university sent us notes of truly heartfelt thanks,” Niles said in a release. “In addition to protecting our campus community, this policy is going to substantially reduce stress on campus for students who have experienced a lot of anxiety during the past 18 months.

For more information on the program, visit their website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

