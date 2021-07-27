Teen with life-threatening injuries after OTR shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teenage boy is hospitalized with a life-threatening gunshot wound Monday night, police say.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Walnut Street in Over-the-Rhine, according to police.

Police could not confirm the age of the boy but said he is possibly 16.

Sometime after the shooting, a private vehicle took the victim to The Christ Hospital.

He was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

There is no suspect information, police say.

Cincinnati Police are on the scene of a shooting in OTR. Police tell us a teenage boy was shot. They were taken to the hospital in a private car. The teen has life threatening injuries from the shooting. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/snAIoJt01G — Kody Fisher (@KodyFisherTV) July 27, 2021

