Teen with life-threatening injuries after OTR shooting

Cincinnati police responded to a shooting scene on Walnut Street in OTR around 10 p.m. Monday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teenage boy is hospitalized with a life-threatening gunshot wound Monday night, police say.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Walnut Street in Over-the-Rhine, according to police.

Police could not confirm the age of the boy but said he is possibly 16.

Sometime after the shooting, a private vehicle took the victim to The Christ Hospital.

He was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

There is no suspect information, police say.

FOX19 is at the shooting scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

