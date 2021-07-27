12-year-old girl flown to hospital after 20′ fall at YMCA camp

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 12-year-old girl was flown to a hospital after she fell 20′ from a rock wall at YMCA Camp Ernst, officials there and Boone County Dispatch confirmed.

The girl was awake and able to move her arms and legs when the medical helicopter arrived, the camp said.

The teen was wearing safety equipment when she fell, according to camp officials.

YMCA Camp Ernst’s rope course is closed until an investigation is complete.

The YMCA Camp Ernst sent me this picture of the rock wall the teenager fell from. The camp says the teen was wearing safety equipment when they fell. They’ve shut down the entire ropes course until they can determine exactly what happened. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/X8TYfmsiPr — Kody Fisher (@KodyFisherTV) July 27, 2021

