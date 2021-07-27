12-year-old girl flown to hospital after 20′ fall at YMCA camp
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 12-year-old girl was flown to a hospital after she fell 20′ from a rock wall at YMCA Camp Ernst, officials there and Boone County Dispatch confirmed.
The girl was awake and able to move her arms and legs when the medical helicopter arrived, the camp said.
The teen was wearing safety equipment when she fell, according to camp officials.
YMCA Camp Ernst’s rope course is closed until an investigation is complete.
