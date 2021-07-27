Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

12-year-old girl flown to hospital after 20′ fall at YMCA camp

By Kody Fisher and Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 12-year-old girl was flown to a hospital after she fell 20′ from a rock wall at YMCA Camp Ernst, officials there and Boone County Dispatch confirmed.

The girl was awake and able to move her arms and legs when the medical helicopter arrived, the camp said.

The teen was wearing safety equipment when she fell, according to camp officials.

YMCA Camp Ernst’s rope course is closed until an investigation is complete.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Alleged dispute over Instacart trip caught on Ring camera
Tri-State woman recounts ‘scary’ Instacart delivery experience
A 31-year-old man was sentenced Monday to a minimum of 17 years in prison for the death of...
Man sentenced in connection with Fairfield woman’s death
Brieana Byrnside
Mom caused 4-month-old baby’s head injury, police say
With students returning to school in August, many are concerned over health and safety...
No mandates will be in place for upcoming school year, Ohio health officials say

Latest News

Mykiara Jones died shortly after a helicopter flew her to Dayton Children’s Hospital from Land...
Community steps in to help support loved ones of teenage drowning victim
133,000 signatures are required to put the issue of marijuana legalization before Ohio's...
Group seeks legislation to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio
NKY Rep. Massie sues Pelosi over $500 House floor mask fine
NKY Rep. Massie sues Pelosi over $500 House floor mask fine
Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., complains about being required to wear a face mask as he attends a...
NKY Rep. Massie sues Pelosi over $500 House floor mask fine