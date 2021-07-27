Tri-State doctors report unusual increase in respiratory virus among kids

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some medical experts in the Tri-State say they are seeing an unusual increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) for this time of year.

RSV is a dangerous virus for infants and toddlers.

RSV comes with typical cold symptoms like coughing and a runny nose, but it can be dangerous for infants and toddlers.

Tri-Health pediatricians will typically see a case or two a month during July.

Right now, they say each provider is seeing about 20 to 30 cases a week.

The CDC website shows a large increase in positive cases in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana over the course of the last two months.

CDC also says RSV hospitalizes tens of thousands of kids under the age of five across the country every year.

“Every so often they do need to come into the hospital for more support,” said Dr. Josh Schaffzin. “Either more frequent suctioning of the secretions from their nose and sometimes they need even more help to help their lung function.”

Doctors recommend doing your best to keep your child’s nose booger-free, watch for difficulties breathing and call doctors if you see any color changes in their mouth or nose.

The virus, which can last two weeks, did not really show up last winter when it normally hits.

“One of the reasons we probably did not have any of these seasons over the winter was that all of us were masking and washing hands and cleaning very carefully,” Dr. Schaffzin explained.

“Now we’re seeing things like RSV, we’re seeing some cases of flu now start to resurge since people are getting back together and having more opportunity to spread germs and viruses,” said Dr. Denise Warrick.

Cincinnati Children’s said an infection with RSV in infancy does increase the possibility of developing asthma later in life.

