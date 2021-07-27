Contests
Tri-State woman recounts ‘scary’ Instacart delivery experience

A return visit from the driver over a tip controversy has the woman on edge days later.
Instacart currently has a workforce of more than 200,000 contracted workers who make multiple...
Instacart currently has a workforce of more than 200,000 contracted workers who make multiple trips a day to various grocery stores to fulfill and deliver orders that customers make through the app. It also directly employs about 20,000 part-time workers.((Source: CNN))
By Amber Jayanth
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A return visit from an Instacart delivery driver has a Tri-State woman on edge, and the interaction was caught on Ring video.

Instacart lets folks skip the grocery store by placing orders on an app. Shoppers can leave a tip at the time of the checkout.

Sara Wells says she did just that and didn’t change the tip amount afterward. But the delivery driver disagreed and returned with a raised voice and a note.

“People work hard for Instacart and then people take their tips away,” the woman shouted outside the door, according to Wells.

The note reads in part: “I work hard, pay extra for car insurance, tip baiting not very nice.”

Wells explained, “She’s essentially saying that I went in, got a tip to get her to deliver and deleted the tip afterward. I didn’t do that, which is why I had to pull the Ring app up to figure out what she was screaming about.”

Wells says she’s concerned the woman has her address and decided to come back to the home to confront her.

“For a couple of days after that I locked all of my doors and kept all of my dogs inside,” she said. “It was scary.”

We reached out to Instacart for comment.

Wells says she made a complaint on Twitter and received a response saying the matter was under investigation. She was also given a $5 credit and was told that the woman wouldn’t be hired to shop for her orders again.

