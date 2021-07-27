Contests
West Price Hill man dead in apparent drowning, coroner says

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 36-year-old West Price Hill man is dead in an apparent drowning, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and Cincinnati police.

Rhyon Lindsay was pronounced dead Monday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

Cincinnati police and fire crews were called to an apartment complex where he lived in the 2700 block of Erlene Drive at 2:05 p.m. Monday, according to a Cincinnati spokeswoman.

There was a report of a pool accident, and CPR was in progress, according to dispatches.

