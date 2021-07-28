Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

1 seriously injured in Colerain crash

Colerain police say one person was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday evening.
Colerain police say one person was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday evening.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was seriously injured early Wednesday evening after a crash in Colerain Township.

The two-car crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. in the 3300 block of Springdale Road, according to the Colerain Police Department.

One driver was treated at the scene. Another was hospitalized with serious injuries, police say.

Colerain police are investigating.

No word yet on what led to the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Daniel (left) and Alan Daniel (right). Alan Daniel is a trustee in Madison Township and...
Corruption investigation underway in Butler County, sheriff confirms
Alleged dispute over Instacart trip caught on Ring camera
Tri-State woman recounts ‘scary’ Instacart delivery experience
The crash happened around 12 p.m. Tuesday.
Victim identified in fatal Paddock Hills crash
Authorities respond to an explosion in a home in Versailles, Indiana that resulted in one death.
Indiana man killed in garage explosion identified
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired

Latest News

Parents want Cincinnati Zoo's baby sloth named after their late son
Indiana family hopes Cincinnati Zoo names newborn sloth after late son
Teens who might not be able to do so on their own can experience the outdoors with Adventure...
Teens put down their phones, take outdoor adventures thanks to Tri-State nonprofit
This case will not go to a grand jury, the prosecutor said.
Officers justified in fatal Hamilton Township shooting, prosecutor says
The masking requirement begins on Thursday.
Kentucky reinstates mask requirement for state buildings