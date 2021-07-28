1 seriously injured in Colerain crash

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was seriously injured early Wednesday evening after a crash in Colerain Township.

The two-car crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. in the 3300 block of Springdale Road, according to the Colerain Police Department.

One driver was treated at the scene. Another was hospitalized with serious injuries, police say.

Colerain police are investigating.

No word yet on what led to the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

