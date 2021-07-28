Contests
$100+ incentive announced for State of Ohio employees, spouses to get vaccinated

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday state employees will get cash for getting vaccinated.
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio will offer a $100 financial incentive to all state employees for getting vaccinated.

Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement Wednesday evening.

State employees are eligible for a $100 financial incentive. Their spouses are eligible for a $25 financial incentive.

Ohio currently has 50,573 state employees, according to the Ohio Department of Administrative Services.

MORE: Unvaccinated Ohioans represent 99.5 percent of Ohio’s COVID-19 deaths this year

Said DeWine, “State employees and their spouses are encouraged to protect themselves, their families, and their communities by getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

“Vaccines are the most effective strategy at stopping the spread of COVID-19 and preventing serious illness. I urge all Ohio employers to encourage their employees to get vaccinated, whether that’s through financial incentives, paid leave programs, or other incentives.”

The governor did not say where the money is coming from. Nor did he provide the number of state employees that remain unvaccinated, leaving in doubt the incentive’s total cost.

As of Wednesday, just 45.9 percent of Ohioans are fully vaccinated, and the pace of vaccinations has slowed to a drip.

On April 8, some 103,256 vaccinations were administered statewide. On Tuesday, the count was just 2,401.

DeWine’s announcement comes as state and federal leaders are attempting to stem the tide of the delta variant, which is both more transmissible and more likely to reinfect people.

The variant comprises the vast majority of new COVID-19 cases since July 1.

Health leaders have expressed confidence the vaccines protect against the variant, and Ohio Department of Health data appear to confirm that.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday state employees will be required to get vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.

At the federal level, the Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require healthcare workers to get vaccinated.

On Wednesday AP reported President Biden will require proof of vaccination―or a negative COVID-19 test―for even more federal workers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

