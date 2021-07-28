Athletes preparing for high school sports in extreme heat

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fall sports will be here before we know it and many teams already practicing and preparing for this upcoming season.

With temperatures in the 90s, coaches and trainers are making sure students athletes are staying safe in the heat during practice.

Jenna Weyer, Ryle High School’s athletic trainer, knows firsthand the safety concerns that come with practicing in the heat.

She says she usually arrives at least 30 minutes before practice to take the heat index on the field, which is one of several Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) regulations schools must follow when practicing in the summer heat.

Weyer says the end of July through August is when she usually starts to see the heat index rise to the upper 90s, sometimes even getting above.

If the heat index gets above 95, they make necessary adjustments to practice, such as removing equipment and water breaks every 20 minutes. If it gets above 104, practice is canceled.

“For the youth organization, we have a health and safety coordinator,” President of the Union Raiders Youth Football League says Aaron Huff said. “We have two defibrillators always with us, K through 6th has one and 7th and 8th has one. There are also people there, trained to use those, just in case they are ever needed.”

Huff says when it comes to safety of players, they are already on top of it before practice even begins. Coaches are also trained to look for warning signs.

“People recognize that it’s time to give kids a break from action, a water break, and sometimes you give them more frequent breaks because they are kids. It’s going to take them time to pop their helmets off and have some water and cool down,” Huff said.

Athletic Director Keaton Belcher says the safety of their students is always the number one priority.

“We’re lucky at Ryle because we have the stadium here where we have most of our varsity practices,” he said. “We also have three grass fields on campus, where more of our freshman teams and our youth football teams practice. A message to all the parents in Boone and Union, we do a good job making sure the student-athlete is safe and that’s what is most important.”

To learn more about the safety regulations put in place by the KHSAA, just visit their website.

