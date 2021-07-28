Contests
Burrow nearing 100% as he continues to rehab from surgery

Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow smiles as he takes the field during an NFL football camp practice...
Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow smiles as he takes the field during an NFL football camp practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Jared Goffinet and Jeremy Rauch
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says he is almost back to 100% following surgery to repair a torn ACL and MCL.

In speaking with the media on Wednesday, Burrow said he is “feeling great” as he continues the rehab process.

It has been a little more than seven months since he tore his ACL and MCL against the Washington Football Team on Nov. 22, 2020.

He said the knee “felt really good” when the Bengals took the field Organized Team Activities two months ago.

In May, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Burrow is “all systems go” for the regular-season opener on Sept. 12 against the Minnesota Vikings.

[Bengals 2021-22 schedule]

Once the games do begin, Burrow does not plan on letting his knee change the way he plays.

“I’m just going to play the way that I play,” Burrow told media members. “I’m excited to see how it feels and see if I can still make those plays that I did.”

Cincinnati will kick off preseason play on the road against the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.

Then, in another road matchup, the Bengals will take on the Washington Football Team at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.

Cincinnati’s third and final preseason game will be a home matchup against the Miami Dolphins at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.

